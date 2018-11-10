Quetta girl arrested for acid attack on sister, mother

QUETTA: Police on Friday apprehended a girl named Irum and two of her accomplices for an acid attack on her elder sister and mother, they said.

The incident took place on October 26, when unknown men threw acid on the mother-daughter duo on the city's Barori Road, according to police. The two women received burns and were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex.

The law enforcers continued investigating the case and apprehended a man, Aijaz, whom they reached through mobile phone data.

Once in police custody, the suspect spilled the beans. Aijaz, whom Irum's family wanted to marry their elder daughter Kiran, said Irum and he liked each other and wanted to tie the knot.

Aijaz said Irum provoked him to throw acid on her elder sister, threatening to commit suicide in case of non-compliance by him.

Police said Aijaz threw acid on Irum's mother and sister with the help of his friend, Abdullah. The law enforcers have also apprehended Abdullah from Nushki. The arrested suspects are being further interrogated.