Sat Nov 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018
PSCA signs pact with BoP for e-challans online payment

LAHORE: Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Akbar Nasir Khan and the group head retail banking, the Bank of Punjab, Ahmed Shah Durrani signed an agreement for payment of E-Challans across the province.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the PSCA headquarters Qurban Lines Lahore on Wednesday. Chief Financial Officer PSCA Nisar Ahmed Cheema, senior bankers and technical staffs also witnessed the event.

It was told on the occasion that an Android application for online payment of E-Challans will be launched by the authority. The app will be soon available on Play Store through which citizen will be able to not only check the status of E-Challans against their CNIC and Registration numbers but also make payments through the integrated BOP mobile banking within. The Bank of Punjab is soon to provide the facility of E-Challan payment through ATMs. Currently, citizens are paying E-Challan fines through all BoP branches as walk-ins. E-Challan status can also be checked at PSCA online portal “ECHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK”

