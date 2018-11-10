Sat Nov 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018
Two patwaris arrested

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment team Friday arrested two patwaris receiving bribe from citizens. Shahzad Hassan and Yasir Iqbal submitted to the ACE stating that patwaris Khursheed Shah and Mazhar Iqbal were demanding bribe from them for issuing property documents. The ACE teams probed the allegations and arrested the patwaris when they were receiving the bribe.

Drug peddler held: CIA police Friday arrested a drug peddler with narcotics. According to DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, the CIA police intercepted accused Muslim Khan of Peshawar at a check post at Ferozwala bridge and recovered 2 kg opium and 9.5 kg charas from his car.

