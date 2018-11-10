Qalandars lose to Thunder

LAHORE: Sydney Thunder Development XI beat Lahore Qalandars Development Squad in the play off of the Quin Series by 60 runs on Friday.

According to information available here Sydney Thunder batted first and scored 136 runs.In reply Qalandars were dismissed for 76. The top scorer for Qalandars was Bilal Irshad who scored 31 runs in 15 balls with the help of one 4 and four 6s.

Meanwhile Qalandars’ spin duo of Farzan Raja and Ahsan Mirza have been signed by Tasmania Cricket. According to a Lahore Qalandars official the Australian state association has signed the players for two months and could also be given a chance to sign a Big Bash League contract to represent the Hobart Hurricanes.