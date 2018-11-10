PAF on top as PPFL’s Lahore phase ends

LAHORE: Pakistan Premier Football League (PFFL) Lahore phase ended here at the Punjab Stadium on Friday with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) defeating KPT 1-0.

The decider came from CAA’s Saeed in 11th minute of the match. In the other match earlier KRL beat Ashraf Sugar Mills 1-0. The lone goal was scored by Umair Ali in 35th minute.With the ending of 2nd phase of the league at Lahore, PAF are at the top of points table with 24 points while KRL and Wapda are at 2nd and third spots with 22 and 20 points respectively.

They are followed by Army, SSGC and Navy with 19, 18 and 17 points respectively. SNGPL have 13 points, Afghan FC 12 and National Bank 11 points. Next phase of PPFL will be played in Karachi from November 16.