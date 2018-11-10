PCB dismisses Sethi’s allegations

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has in its reply to Najam Sethi’s legal notice pleaded that the course of disclosing the accounts was part of its transparency and accountability policy relevant information relating to its management and by no mean the board intended to malign the former chairman.

PCB Friday responded to the legal notice sent by Sethi. “In the reply all allegations have been categorically dismissed and PCB reserves all its rights in the matter,” said a PCB statement.The PCB categorically denied each and every allegation contained in Sethi’s legal notice, stating that it was without any factual or legal basis and appeared to have been issued to supplement the former chairman’s purported intent to use it for a media campaign against the cricket board and chairman Ehsan Mani.

On October 29, Sethi had set a legal notice to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, accusing the board’s current management of publishing incorrect details of his expenses to hurt his reputation.PCB’s response to Sethi’s legal notice states: “Our client [PCB] has merely disclosed as part of its transparency and accountability policy relevant information relating to its management. The amounts disclosed in the Chart pertaining to your client [Najam Sethi] are solely based on financial records of the Pakistan Cricket Board as were overseen by your client in his capacity as Chairman up until August 20, 2018.”

The PCB’s response added that legal remedies can be sought at the appropriate time specifically if Sethi’s legal notice is not withdrawn.