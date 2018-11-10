Senate body asks interior ministry to equip FC with modern arms

Islamabad: The Senate Committee on Interior Thursday asked the Ministry of Interior that keeping in view the internal and external threats to Balochistan and security of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Frontier Corps (FC) must be provided with modern arms, equipment and helicopters.

The Committee highly commended the efforts of the Frontier Corps (South) in restoring the peace and eliminating terrorism from Balochistan and also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of FC Balochistan (South) and offered fateha for martyrs of the nation.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Rehman Malik and was attended by Senators Shibli Faraz, Kalsoom Perveen, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Haji Momen Khan Afridi, Mian Muhammad Attique Shaikh besides Sheikh Ansar Aziz mayor of Islamabad, CDA Chairman Afzal Latif, Ministry of Interior Secretary, Balochistan Home secretary, Islamabad commissioner and senior officers of the attached departments. Senate Standing Committee on Interior chairman had taken the notice of scam of hacking of banking data.

FIA Cybercrimes Director Captain Mohammad Shoaib informed the committee about the FIA meeting with the State Bank of Pakistan and the committee will be informed accordingly. Senator Rehman Malik said that the committee will be calling soon a meeting with representatives of all banks, including State Bank of Pakistan, and FIA on the measures they have taken for the security of data of customers.

The Senate Standing Committee, while deliberating on performance of the FC Balochistan (South), has said that countering terrorism and the measures taken by the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism are highly commendable.

Senate Committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik eulogised the services of security forces, including FC, in this regard the committee was given detailed briefing by Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) DIG Brigadier Rizwan Baig briefed the committee about organisational structure, achievements, budgetary provisions for enhancing the capacity buildings, details of new and old check-posts and steps taken for the welfare of FC staff.

He also briefed the committee about packages for Shuhada and also briefed the committee about overall role and performance of FC Balochistan (South) to restore peace and stability in the province. It was informed that FC is relatively new and nascent which was established last year.

FC DIG said that there are different constrains due to which the FC is unable to look after the whole area, and, therefore, FC is performing its duty in collaboration with Pak Army and other security agencies. He also shared his organisation future plans and targets with the committee and said that FC is engaging youth of Balochistan in educational and sports activities and has been engaging the elders in the development of their respective areas.

The committee chairman said that Balochistan is close to our hearts and the committee would raise voice for the rights of the people of Balochistan. Rehman Malik observed that brave soldiers have laid their lives for protecting the geographical and ideological borders of the country and they deserve a huge applause in recognition of their sacrifices. He eulogised the services of security forces, including FC, in this regard.

The Committee chairman observed that the institution of Frontier Corps needs more budget as well as human resource besides other modern equipment and logistical support to root out the terrorists and extremists from the country. He said that financial constrains limit the performance and become a source of trouble in achieving the desired objectives. He said that it would be in the best national interest to fully equip all the Law Enforcement Agencies especially Frontier Corps (FC).

The Committee recommended that the FC North & South need helicopters on urgent basis as the vast area cannot be monitored without proper logistical support. The Senate Committee on Interior was informed by the Balochistan home secretary that PIA has curtailed flight operation to various cities of Balochistan.

Senator Rehman Malik and other members of the committee were shocked to know about this discrimination and directed the Civil Aviation Authority to immediately submit a comprehensive report as why flight operation were curtailed.

The committee also recommended opening up of closed check points of Customs near Pakistan-Iran boarder with a view to regulate the cross border movement and to keep check on the illegal activities.

Senator Rehman Malik said that he as then interior minister of Pakistan had opened passport and Nadra offices in different remote areas of Balochistan to facilitate the poor people there but unfortunately those offices were shutdown later by successive government for any unknown reasons. He said he is well aware of the people problems in Balochistan that they travel many kilometres to reach to passport and Nadra offices.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz informed the committee about the organisational and financial problems of Municipal Corporation, Islamabadand, and said that CDA is not cooperating with MCI.

The Senate committee was informed that the MCI cannot function properly without its rules and regulations and cannot spend the funds it collects against various municipal services. He told the committee that the Interior Ministry has forwarded the proposed rules many months ago, but they are yet to be approved by the Establishment Division and the Finance Ministry.

Senator Rehman Malik in the chair said the MCI should be made an active body to serve the people of Islamabad appropriately. He directed the finance ministry and Ministry of Interior to resolve the issue of unapproved rules of the MCI and its differences with CDA. He constituted a subcommittee to be headed by Senator Shibli Faraz to look into all the matters and issues of MCI and its differences with CDA.

The Senate standing committee in its meeting strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Thub Sector in which a sepoy of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.

The Senate chairman asked the Government of Pakistan to go in the United Nations against the unprovoked and ongoing ceasefire violations by the Indian forces.