PU 126th convocation today

LAHORE: The second phase Punjab University’s 126th convocation will be held on Saturday (today) at university auditorium.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will be the chief guest while Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, Chairman Dr Muhammad Nizamud-din, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others will attend the event. Consultative session: The Urban Unit organised a consultative session with Dr Farid Panjawani on the topic of teaching and learning opportunities in Rahim Yar Khan district.

Dr. Farid Panjwani is currently a senior lecturer and director at the Centre for Research and Evaluation of Muslim Education Institute of Education, University of London. This session was held following the finance minister’s meeting at Urban Unit in which he had directed the authorities to do rapid analysis of the present structure of educational facilities in Rahim Yar Khan to propose an integrated master plan for the district, inclusive of infrastructure development, industrial zoning, connectivity measures and health overview, agriculture and environmental planning.

Abid Hussainy, acting chief operating officer, briefed Dr Panjawani on the work of Urban Unit regarding the social sector, particularly relating to education. Dr Panjwani appreciated the work of Urban Unit. He suggested the Urban Unit team visiting Rahim Yar Khan also consider the indicators like teachers’ qualifications, parental qualifications and the number and quality of trainings received by the teachers.