Homage paid to Allama Iqbal on birth anniversary

LAHORE: The entire nation paid tributes to the Great Thinker, one of the main architects of the Pakistan Ideology Sir Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Friday (9th November) by observing 'Iqbal Day' in every city of the country, to acknowledge and commemorate the contribution of this larger than life Iconic personality for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In the provincial metropolis, the day began with the recitation of Holy Quran and laying of floral wreaths by the dignitaries at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal. Various events were held by the government and non-government institutions to celebrate the birth anniversary of Iqbal, who was born on November 9th, 1877 and played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement.

A change of guard ceremony was also held at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore in the morning. Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organisations arranged special programmes across the country to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

Besides the Official and non-official functions, many special ceremonies were also held in the educational institutions, including special functions in schools to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Poet of the East.

Allama Iqbal conceived the idea of Pakistan and is, therefore, regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country. His best literary works include Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-e-Mashriq, Bang-e-Dara, Baal-e-Jibril, Zarb-e-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.

Sarwar: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath at the grave. He offered Fateha and prayed for the solidarity, security and prosperity of the country. He also wrote his impressions in the visitor’s book.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said it was the need of the hour that political leadership gathered at one platform according to the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and played a role in strengthening the country’s economy and security. He said the ideals of Qauid e Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah and the philosophy of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal were the basis of the political vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

CM: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on Friday. He laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha, wrote his expressions in the visitors’ book. He wrote that Allama Iqbal gave a message of peace and brotherhood through his poetry adding that we can achieve success by following his philosophy.

TI: Tanzim Islami ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has said that Muslims can become a strong and stable Ummah by following the ideology and thoughts of Allama Iqbal. He said the willful disregard by country’s political leadership towards the ideology and thoughts of Allama Iqbal, had been appalling. Jawad: Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmed

Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy enlightens the minds even in the modern era. Jawad, also a noted singer, said this while speaking on the occasion birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, through a video link in his party’s central office in Lahore.

PIA: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday organised a ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Waleed Iqbal, grandson of Allama Iqbal, cut a cake on the occasion while noted artist Samina Peerzada and others were present. PU: A delegation of Punjab University under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

GCU: A delegation of students and teachers from Government College University, Lahore, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, on Friday visited Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum to pay homage to the great Old Ravian philosopher and Poet of the East on his 141th birth anniversary.