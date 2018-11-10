Culture of Sindh on full show at Lok Virsa

Islamabad: Visitors at Lok Mela term the Sindh pavilions, a presentation of mini Sindh as it covers the Sindhi culture in a way that one can easily and completely imagine the lifestyle of people living in the province.

Coordinated by Sindh culture department, over one hundred participants including master artisans in various craft fields, folk artists, rural musicians, instrumentalists and folk dance groups are participating to exhibit their cultural heritage.

Sindh is famous for a wide range of folk crafts like lacquer art, Farasi weaving, blue pottery, Sindhi embroidery, Ajrak, block printing, traditional carpet weaving, appliqué work, tie-dye, Khes weaving, wood works, Thari embroidery and several others, which all have been showcased here.

The artisans who were seen displaying their craftsmanship included, Khadim Hussain, , Soleman, Bharat, Naeem, Qadir Bukhsh jani in blue pottery, Siani, Safia and Zahid in Khes weaving, Parri, Khanzaadi and Bashir, Khan Chand, Bhawan, Naseem Sultan, Gheno, Krishan and Bhano and Ghulam Ahmed.

The other features of the Sindh pavilion include a book stall arranged by Sindh cultural department, Thari embroidery display, Sindhi bangles, traditional cuisine – Sindhi falooda, Shikarpuri achar, Sindhi Biryani and Larkana Maiva among others.

Later in the evening, Sindh Musical night was held at Lok Virsa Open air theatre which was a mix of folk and Sufi music. Eminent folk singers including Tufail Sanjrani, Reshama Perveen, Imtiaz Ali Meerasi, Bushra Marvi, Sadaa Bahaar, Shaukat Al, Naroodha, and Waahid Baksh were lead singers along with many other rising stars.

Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department Government of Sindh, Ghulam Akbar Laghari and Executive Director Lok Virsa Shaheera Shahid, were chief guests of the musical night.