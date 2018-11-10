Sat November 10, 2018
Monitoring Desk
November 10, 2018

UK university explores Pak-India dialogue on competition law

LONDON: The Centre for Law, Economics and Society at University College London (UCL) organised its first-ever South Asian Competition Law Conference recently to promote direct dialogue on the subject in the region, particularly between India and Pakistan.

The conference, held at the UCL campus, explored the theme of 'Adoption, Implementation and Impact of the Indian and Pakistani Competition Laws' with leading legal experts from the region deliberating the near-contemporaneous adoption of competition law in both countries.

"The developments in the competition regimes of India and Pakistan, whilst important for the two countries also have a considerable impact on the entire South Asian region," UCL's Centre for Law, Economics and Society said in a statement. "As countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka begin to experiment with competition regimes, they are influenced as much by the competition experience of their geographical neighbours as they are by the multilateral aid agencies that often lead the law reform initiatives in the South Asian context, it notes.

Organised jointly by Professor Ioannis Lianos and Dr Amber Darr of UCL Laws, the conference brought together a wide range of speakers to stress the importance of direct dialogue regarding competition law in the region.

