Indus Motor and I AM KARACHI marks Iqbal Day

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) in collaboration with Society for I Am Karachi (IAK) held a special event at Hill Park on November 9, 2018 to commemorate Iqbal Day and pledge to advance the spirit of cleanliness in the country.

A part of IMC-IAK’s 5S Clean Karachi Campaign 2018, the event drew over 200 attendees including students and teachers from local schools as well as Toyota’s Goth Education Program accompanied by representatives and senior officials from IMC and IAK who participated in the activity with great enthusiasm.

The event comprised of some speeches including the keynote speech by Mr.Faizan Mustafa, General Manager, IMC who paid tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for his revolutionary thinking and urged youngsters to play their role in the development of a more prosperous Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, said, “It is highly important to pay respect to our national heroes and remind our young generations about the sacrifices these great individuals have made for the nation. Dr. Allama Iqbal’s poetic work emphasized the need for education and encouraged citizens to realize their potential in building a better and stronger Pakistan.”***