Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Sports

A
Agencies
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sensational Shaheen cuts through New Zealand

ABU DHABI: Left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 209-9 in the second One-day International (ODI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.

The young fast bowler took 4-38 in nine overs to rattle the visitors after they had won the toss and elected to bat. Shaheen was ably supported by the spin duo of Mohammad Hafeez (1-31) and Shadab Khan (1-25).

For New Zealand, former skipper Ross Taylor put up a lone resistance, scoring an unbeaten 86 off 120 balls. Henry Nicholls supported him well with a 63-ball 33-run knock.New Zealand lost opener Colin Munro to Shaheen for 13 in the second over of the match followed by the dismissal of Kane Williamson (2), who was run out at the non-striker’s end when Shaheen got a touch off George Walker’s straight drive on to the stumps.

Hafeez then bowled Worker in the 15th over after he scored 28 off 50 balls. Tom Latham was castled by Shaheen in the next over to left New Zealand reeling at 73-4.Taylor and Nicholls then revived New Zealand with a 75-run partnership, but that took 21.1 overs for the duo to conjure up the runs as Pakistan spinners kept a check on the run-rate.

Hasan Ali knocked over Nicholls –- who tried to break the shackles –- in the 38th over.Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi hung around for a bit scoring 13 runs each as Taylor notched up his 43rd ODI fifty.

Shaheen was called upon to return in the death overs. He was positively measly in his lines and lengths and dismissed both Sodhi and Southee.Taylor could find neither enough of the strike nor the timing at the end for a sparkling finish, but 32 off the last four overs still took New Zealand past 200.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day