Plight of Thar

The plight of Thar residents is invisible to the ruling elite who have not taken constructive steps to alleviate the suffering of these helpless people. Children are dying of starvation, but this heart wrenching reality is perhaps not enough to move the conscience of those in charge of governance. Until when will we continue to neglect the suffering of our own?

There is a dire need for the Sindh government to provide relief packages to Thar residents. Philanthropists from across the country should also come forward to donate food and money to these people and help them fight such difficult times.

Ilyas Khalid

Islamabad