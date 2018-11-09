Three matches decided in LRCA U-19 cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three more matches were decided in second round of pool-A of ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-19 cricket tournament played on different venues of Lahore City. North Zone Blues beat West Zone Blues by 59 runs at LCCA Ground.
Scores: North Zone Blues batting first 243/6 in 40 overs (Saad Khan 101, M Israr 32 not out, Saboor Ahmed 2/22, Zeeshan Ali 2/59). West Zone Blues 184/10 in 37.2 overs (Shehzad Akhter 59, Sami Hassan 30, Mohsin Irshaad 3/22, Danish Butt 3/30, M Israr 2/59). Saad Khan declared man of the match.
East Zone Whites beat North Zone Whites by 44 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground Lahore. Scores: East Zone Whites batting first 215/10 in 39.4 overs (Sagheer Abbas 54, Ghulam Mustafa 38, Qasi Mohsin Majeed 31, Mustansar Nasseer 4/49). North Zone Whites 171/10 in 35.3 overs (Irfan Abid 55, Ahmed Javed 48, Ghulam Mustafa 2/11, Israr Khalid 2/33, Sami Siddique 2/33, Kh Faizan 2/35). Ghulam Mustafa declared man of the match.
East Zone Blues beat West Zone Whites by 1 wicket at Cricket Center Ground Model Town Lahore. Scores: West Zone Whites batting first 187/8 in 40 overs (Hasnat Abbas 42, Shahid Afridi 35, Zaigham Abbas 3/39, M Usman 2/18, Mahad Mahmood 2/39). East Zone Blues 192/9 in 40 overs (Arsal Rauf 53, Umair Shah 44, Yasin Khan 3/38, Hasnat Abbas 2/31). Arslan Rauf declared man of the match.
