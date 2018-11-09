PHF will have to pay Rs 10m penalty if it fails to feature in WC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will have to pay a penalty of Rs10 million if it fails to participate in the upcoming World Cup scheduled to start later this month in India.

Pakistan’s chances of participating in the upcoming Hockey World Cup in India are getting slimmer by the day due to lack of funds. The PHF had asked the prime minister for an amount of Rs 82 million. Their request to the Pakistan Cricket Board for loan was also refused.

PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad had written a letter to the Inter-Provincial Coordination ministry for the funds. “It is important for us to get the funds in seven days,” said Ahmad. Pakistan will be fined if it does not participate in the tournament, he added.

The issue will come under discussion in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani, who is also a member of PM’s Task Force on sporting affairs.

The board has already paid Rs 2.5 million as an advance payment for hotel booking for its players. The amount will not be returned if Pakistan fails to play in India. The Hockey World Cup kicks off on November 28. Sixteen teams will be competing in the tournament. Pakistan’s group comprises Malaysia, the Netherlands and Germany.

Pakistan is currently at 13th position in the world rankings. The country has not won a World Cup in the last 24 years.

On PHF request, Mani excused to the national hockey team head coach Tauqeer Dar for providing financial support to the PHF. “Being head of the task force, I will raise PHF’s issue in front of the PM,” said Mani. Pakistan hockey team training camp ahead of the world cup was also delayed due to lack of funds.