New SSP assumes charge

Islamabad: Waqar Uddin Syed (BS-19) has assumed charge as Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad.

The newly appointed SSP said that no highhandedness would be tolerated with anyone. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the society.

On assumption of charge as SSP Islamabad, he directed all Police officials to discharge their duties honestly and ensure protection of life and property of the citizens.

He said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials addresses the public complaints with devotion and dedication.

He further directed to pay respect to the community/law abiding citizens and never spare the outlaws. He asked the citizens to inform police through social media page of SSP (Operations) or Rescue 15 in case of observing any drug pushing or suspicious activity. He ensured that immediate action would be taken on their information and name of informer would be kept secret.