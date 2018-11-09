‘The Melding II’ on display at Ejaz Gallery

The Ejaz Art Gallery showcases the recent work of nine artists’ paintings in a group show titled ‘The Melding II’, on its premises on MM Alam Road, at 5pm on Friday (today). The show ‘The Melding II, is an extension of show ‘The Melding’ which was previously displayed at Mussawir Art Gallery.

The artists who brought their latest work for display include Amir Changezi, Ammama Malik, Hala Nasir, Mudassar Kazmi, Saba Haroon, Sana Nizam, Sanam Seema Mangi, Syeda Sadaf Rizvi and Ujala Hayyat.