Ch Ashraf’s anniversary observed

The 35th death anniversary of Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, former Senator from Sindh and founder of Ashraf Group of Industeries, was observed with solemnity.

He was father of Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, former president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited and chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. A large number of people, including high-ranking officers, politicians and journalists, attended the ceremony. The participants offered prayers for the departed soul. They also paid tribute to the struggle of Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to introduce revolutionary measures in the field of agriculture. They also acknowledged his services in the field of social welfare.