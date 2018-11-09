Office-bearers

LAHORE: Anjuman Ahbab-e-Adab elected its office-bearers for 2018-2020 in a meeting at Pak Tea House. Muhammad Asim Butt was elected chairman, Tariq Hussain Naeem president, Zahid Shujaa Butt vice-president, Gohar Saeed Sheikh general secretary, Muhammad Arshad media secretary, Muhammad Mubeen finance secretary, Sher Afgan secretary fine arts. Naveed Ahmad, Siddique Butt and Shakeel Zahid were elected members of the working committee. Anjuman Ahbab-e-Adab asked youths and children to take interest in literature, adding Anjuman would promote their skills in the fine arts. For the purpose, the Anjuman would organize events for the students.