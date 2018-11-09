Governor for boosting ties with Belgium

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan values its friendly and cooperative relations with Belgium. It is our earnest desire to further deepen and strengthen these relations, he said.

The governor was talking to Ambassador of Belgium HE Frederic Verheyden who called on him at Governor House here on Thursday.

The governor said Pakistan and Belgium have immense potential for economic and commercial relations. He said there is a need to develop linkages between trade delegations of the two countries.

He said that Pakistan offers excellent opportunities to foreign investors with friendly regulations and a large market of over 200 million people.