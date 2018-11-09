Iqbal Day

The nation is observing Iqbal Day today with enthusiasm. The day is celebrated every year to remember the great services of our national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, for the creation of Pakistan. Dr Iqbal was a prominent Muslim leader, philosopher and poet in the Subcontinent and played a key role in the formation of Pakistan. The poet of the East awakened and unified the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his thought-provoking poetry. It was Allama Iqbal who dreamt of an independent Muslim-majority state free of oppression.

It is unfortunate that he couldn’t live longer to see the creation of an independent Pakistan. But, the Pakistani people haven’t forgotten their heroes and they observe Iqbal Day every year to pay tribute to the distinguished poet and brilliant philosopher for his struggle against the British rule.

Imtiaz Junejo

Dadu