Ginsburg breaks ribs in fall

WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalised after breaking three ribs in a fall in her office, the court said on Thursday. Ginsburg, 85, went home after the fall, which happened on Wednesday evening, but decided to go to the hospital "after experiencing discomfort overnight", the court said in a statement.

"Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment," it said. Ginsburg, who was appointed by president Bill Clinton in 1993, is one of four liberal justices on the nine-member court. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has appointed two conservative justices to the court, shifting it to the right.