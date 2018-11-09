Forex reserves fall to $14.068 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped 0.81 percent, or $116 million in the week ended November 2, the central bank reported on Thursday.
Total reserves of the country stood at $14.068 billion, compared with $14.184 billion recorded in the previous week. Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $98 million to $7.679 billion.
The central bank’s reserves were weighed down by external debt servicing.
The reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.389 billion, compared with $6.407 billion in the preceding week, SBP data stated.
