Rupee falls

The rupee fell on Thursday on strong demand for dollars for import payments, traders said.

The rupee depreciated to 133/dollar, a 0.26 percent weaker than the previous closing of 132.67. In the open market too, the local currency posted losses and closed at 133 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 132.70. “The market was volatile during the day. However, import payments were purely covered by the market,” a trader said.