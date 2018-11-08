Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI, PML-N leaders trade barbs in NA

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the opposition leader and party President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) without any charges against him whereas the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not being touched.

Responding to a speech of Minister of State for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed in the National Assembly session, the PML-N parliamentarian said that Dr Babar Awan was facing NAB reference and Imran Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Pervaiz Khattak and other PTI leaders who were facing corruption charges were not arrested whereas Shahbaz Sharif was taken into custody without any charges against him.

He reminded the PTI minister that former the prime minister was disqualified not on

corruption charges but for the fact that he did not withdraw salary which was receivable from his son.

He went on to say there was only one certified thief in the country who was Jahangir Tareen. “He is the same person who managed fake mandate for you and bring elected members to Islamabad in his private plane making them join PTI.

Rana Sanaullah warned the PTI minister against levelling baseless allegations on PML-N leaders and calling them thieves otherwise the treasury would also get befitting response. “This is the 13th or 14th occasion that a minister stands up and starts giving non-serious statements,” he said and without naming Murad Saeed said, the PTI minister instead of defending his government’s policies starts leveling baseless allegations to cover up their inability to resolve issues.

The PML-N member said game of allegations from PTI does not stop, they would also tell stories of corruption of their leaders. “We will also talk about international agenda with which you came to power“, he said.

Sanaullah recalled that Shahbaz Sharif filed a case against Imran Khan to claim damages of Rs10 billion for accusing him of offering Rs10 billion in return for not following Panama Papers case. “Imran is yet to appear in the court despite issuance time and again summons,” he said.

Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed said everybody knew that 2013 general elections were rigged saying that re-elections were held in some constituencies when those were re-opened.

He questioned whether there were no cases against the PML-N leaders saying that he never named any leader when he talked about dacoits and thieves. Murad Saeed called for making a law for corrupt elements according to which they should be hanged at D Chowk.

Meanwhile Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during proceedings of the National Assembly on Wednesday indulged in heated exchange of words on issue of water share for provinces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report