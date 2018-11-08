PTI, PML-N leaders trade barbs in NA

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the opposition leader and party President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) without any charges against him whereas the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not being touched.

Responding to a speech of Minister of State for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed in the National Assembly session, the PML-N parliamentarian said that Dr Babar Awan was facing NAB reference and Imran Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Pervaiz Khattak and other PTI leaders who were facing corruption charges were not arrested whereas Shahbaz Sharif was taken into custody without any charges against him.

He reminded the PTI minister that former the prime minister was disqualified not on

corruption charges but for the fact that he did not withdraw salary which was receivable from his son.

He went on to say there was only one certified thief in the country who was Jahangir Tareen. “He is the same person who managed fake mandate for you and bring elected members to Islamabad in his private plane making them join PTI.

Rana Sanaullah warned the PTI minister against levelling baseless allegations on PML-N leaders and calling them thieves otherwise the treasury would also get befitting response. “This is the 13th or 14th occasion that a minister stands up and starts giving non-serious statements,” he said and without naming Murad Saeed said, the PTI minister instead of defending his government’s policies starts leveling baseless allegations to cover up their inability to resolve issues.

The PML-N member said game of allegations from PTI does not stop, they would also tell stories of corruption of their leaders. “We will also talk about international agenda with which you came to power“, he said.

Sanaullah recalled that Shahbaz Sharif filed a case against Imran Khan to claim damages of Rs10 billion for accusing him of offering Rs10 billion in return for not following Panama Papers case. “Imran is yet to appear in the court despite issuance time and again summons,” he said.

Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed said everybody knew that 2013 general elections were rigged saying that re-elections were held in some constituencies when those were re-opened.

He questioned whether there were no cases against the PML-N leaders saying that he never named any leader when he talked about dacoits and thieves. Murad Saeed called for making a law for corrupt elements according to which they should be hanged at D Chowk.

Meanwhile Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during proceedings of the National Assembly on Wednesday indulged in heated exchange of words on issue of water share for provinces.