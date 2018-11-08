Thu November 08, 2018
World

AFP
November 8, 2018

Share

Iran parade attack: Trio held in Denmark

COPENHAGEN: Three members of an Iranian separatist group that Tehran blames for a deadly attack in Iran and who were targeted by a foiled assassination plot in Denmark have been arrested, Danish police said Wednesday.

"Three people have been arrested suspected of violating the Danish law... on condoning terrorism," a police statement said. The three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) are accused of praising the five commandos who attacked a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on September 22, spraying the crowd with gunfire and killing 24 people.

Iran has blamed the attack on the ASMLA, which advocates for an Arab state in a south western Iranian province. Tehran calls it a terrorist organisation. The Danish intelligence service PET on October 30 said it had prevented an assassination attempt by Tehran against three exiled Iranians living in Denmark, including the exiled leader of ASMLA. PET has provided protection for the ASMLA leader since early 2018 "as a result of tangible threats which, in the assessment of PET, emanate from Iran".

Comments

