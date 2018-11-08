NZ beat Pakistan by 47 runs in first ODI

ABU DHABI: New Zealand paceman Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick to help lead his side to a 47-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Boult finished with 3 for 54 as Pakistan, set a testing target of 267, were bowled out for 219 as

New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.