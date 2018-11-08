NZ beat Pakistan by 47 runs in first ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: New Zealand paceman Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick to help lead his side to a 47-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Boult finished with 3 for 54 as Pakistan, set a testing target of 267, were bowled out for 219 as
New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
ABU DHABI: New Zealand paceman Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick to help lead his side to a 47-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Boult finished with 3 for 54 as Pakistan, set a testing target of 267, were bowled out for 219 as
New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Comments