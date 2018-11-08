Energy-related problems faced by KP to be resolved: minister

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that federal government will resolve energy-related issues faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the forum of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

This he said while addressing a press conference here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present on the occasion. The federal minister said issues were resolved through consultation and for this purpose approach of dialogue and discussion would be adopted between centre and provinces.

Ghulam Sarwar said presently the country is facing major problems including the economic crisis, water scarcity and energy-related problems.He also accused the past governments of not giving due consideration to these genuine problems as a result of which the situation is aggravated. “Those who remained in governments thrice are responsible for the problems being faced by the country,” Ghulam Sarwar remarked.

The financial crisis of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Company has surged to a hefty amount of Rs20 billion. Leakage and pilferage are also the reason behind financial crisis of SNGPL, he added.