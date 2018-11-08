Customers data safe: BoK

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber has said that its customers’ data remained uncompromised during the recent cybersecurity breach. A press release said the BoK always strived to ensure safe banking experience for its customers.

“In the wake of recent cybersecurity breach incidents, we assure our valued customers that their data has remained secured and uncompromised,” said the press release. The BoK said the same has been affirmed by the Pakistan computer emergency response team (PakCERT) threat intelligence report which was released on November 4. The communication said the BoK is playing a proactive role in preventing bank pilferage.

Moreover, it added, the bank has State of the Art Information Technology security system that has the capacity to meet any future challenges in cybersecurity breaches.