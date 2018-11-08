Husband kills wife on court premises

MINGORA: A man killed his wife on the premises of the district courts with a sharp weapon here on Wednesday.Uzma Bibi, who had filed a petition for divorce from her husband Arif, was waiting in the ladies room when her husband attacked her with a sharp object.The severely injured woman was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police arrested Arif from the crime scene and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, lawyers in the district courts protested inadequate security arrangements by police and their failure in protecting the victims of violence. They also boycotted the courts to demand proper and effective security on the court premises.