Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seminar on ‘Clean and Green Punjab’

Rawalpindi: MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique has said that the Clean and Green Pakistan is a great programme and comprehensive measures are being taken according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement this programme. He said this programme will not only focus on thoroughfares and posh residential areas, but attention will also be paid on narrow streets, small roads and mohallas. He said the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), Rawalpindi and Albayrak should make strategy in this regard.

He expressed these views in a seminar titled: ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ Awareness Campaign held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). The seminar was organised by the SWMC. MPA Farah Agha, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, MD SWMC Dr Rizwan Ali, chairman PHA Asif Mehmood, chairman RDA, ADC Rana Waqas, schoolchildren and people from various walks of life attended the seminar.

MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the program of SWMC to implement ‘’Zero Solid Waste’’ policy is praiseworthy program and utmost efforts should be utilized to achieve targets. MPA Farah Agha said children should be taught to ensure cleanliness in their schools, homes and playing areas. She said the creating awareness among the public about cleanliness is also main objective of the Clean and Green Pakistan program.

A walk also held at the end of the seminar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik