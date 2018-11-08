Seminar on ‘Clean and Green Punjab’

Rawalpindi: MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique has said that the Clean and Green Pakistan is a great programme and comprehensive measures are being taken according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement this programme. He said this programme will not only focus on thoroughfares and posh residential areas, but attention will also be paid on narrow streets, small roads and mohallas. He said the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), Rawalpindi and Albayrak should make strategy in this regard.

He expressed these views in a seminar titled: ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ Awareness Campaign held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). The seminar was organised by the SWMC. MPA Farah Agha, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, MD SWMC Dr Rizwan Ali, chairman PHA Asif Mehmood, chairman RDA, ADC Rana Waqas, schoolchildren and people from various walks of life attended the seminar.

MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the program of SWMC to implement ‘’Zero Solid Waste’’ policy is praiseworthy program and utmost efforts should be utilized to achieve targets. MPA Farah Agha said children should be taught to ensure cleanliness in their schools, homes and playing areas. She said the creating awareness among the public about cleanliness is also main objective of the Clean and Green Pakistan program.

A walk also held at the end of the seminar.