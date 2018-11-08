Ex-PU VC , three others granted bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted bails to Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and three others, allegedly involved in making illegal appointments by violating procurement rules. The two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted bails to PU former VC Mujahid Kamran, former registrar professor Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and professor Dr Kamran Abid against furnishing bail bonds of Rs 500,000 each. The petitioners requested the court that all appointments had been made on merit but the NAB arrested them under false allegations as they had nothing to do with these allegations.