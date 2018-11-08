On or off?

Declaring a public holiday on the birth anniversary of our founding fathers is a symbolic gesture which strengthens the notion that we own and respect our glorious past. It goes without saying that no public holiday means that we have lost respect for our national icons. It is through a public holiday that our future generation can learn about the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the creation of Pakistan.

Iqbal’s revolutionary poetry motivated the Muslims of the Subcontinent to fight for their independence. At a time when Muslims were being oppressed under colonial powers, his poetry rekindled a ray of hope among the helpless. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will reconsider their decision and declare a public holiday on Iqbal Day (November 9).

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

*****

This refers to the letter ‘Public holiday’ (November 4) by M Fazal Elahi. We can celebrate the birthday of Dr Allama Iqbal without adding another holiday to the vast list of holidays in Pakistan. The country has probably more holidays per year than any other country in the world.

In the UK, there are only eight official holidays per year. This is one of the major reasons why these western countries are so prosperous. Excessive public holidays disrupt day-to-day business activities and cause financial loss to the country’s economy.

Asad A Khan

London