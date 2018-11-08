Thu November 08, 2018
National

November 8, 2018

Fawad wants to drive ‘spaceship’ himself: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wants to drive the "spaceship" that he is planning to send politicians in.

Aurangzeb's comments came after Chaudhry made a statement on Monday about sending some "chaotic politicians" into space while speaking about Pakistan’s space mission. “There are some politicians who are creating chaos on ground and should be sent to space,” Chaudhry had said.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, the PML-N leader said, “Fawad Chaudhry is helpless. The Pakistani public will not let him leave for space without giving the five million houses and one billion jobs that had been promised.” Aurangzeb added, “He [Chaudhry] is trying to escape after giving his statement. He should know that the public is aware of the truth."

“Chaudhry should not talk about going into space. Instead, he should focus on completing the government’s 100-day plan," the PML-N leader said, adding, “100 days are coming to an end and the government has dropped an inflation bomb.”

The former federal minister for information continued, “The government has dropped an inflation bomb and is blaming the last government for it. "The inflation is because of the current government and Chaudhry is trying to divert attention from it. We will not let that happen,” she added.

