Govt to compensate those affected during protests

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government of Punjab to prepare compensation package for the people who suffered damage to their properties in recent protests by ‘miscreants’. The decision to compensate owners of damaged properties was made after countrywide protest sit-ins by TLP turned violent in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called on Imran Khan here at the PMO on Wednesday and it was decided to constitute an organising committee to hold an international Rehmatul-el Aalimeen Conference to commemorate 12th Rabiul Awwal this year.