Thu November 08, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Fire damages factory in Shershah

A factory of plastic shopping bags was damaged after a fire broke out at the plant in the Shershah area on Wednesday.

Reacting on the information, the fire brigade sent two fire tenders to the site. However, the two vehicles could not control the blaze and two more fire tenders had to be dispatched to the location.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the cause of the blaze has yet to be ascertained. However, there are unconfirmed reports that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and intensified when an inflammable material kept in the factory caught it, causing flames to engulf the whole building.

The spokesperson added that the factory was only partially damaged as the firefighters acted in a timely manner. No casualty was reported in the blaze, however, goods worth millions of rupees were gutted.

