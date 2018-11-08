Governor meets Japanese CG

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday met Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura at Governor House.

The governor urged prospective Japanese investors to invest in Karachi to take full advantage of the commercial prospects of the city. Ismail informed the Japanese consul general that Karachi had emerged as an attractive destination in the region for foreign investors.

Ismail said Karachi offered various investment opportunities in education, health, energy, infrastructure development, and other sectors and investors were expected to get good returns. Ismail maintained that relations between Pakistan and Japan spanned several decades and earlier trade initiatives of Japanese companies in Karachi had created massive employment opportunities for the residents of the city.