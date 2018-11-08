TEDxIslamkot to spotlight Thar

KARACHI: Thar Foundation and Ministry of Education and Culture Sindh are organising an independent TEDxIslamkot event in Tharparkar on 14th November 2018, a statement said on Wednesday.

“Themed as “Thar Badlay ga Pakistan”, the event will bring together the leading thinkers and doers to share ideas that matter in any discipline like technology, entertainment, design, science, humanities, business, development,” the statement said.

It added the event would provide an opportunity to introduce the TEDx platform in this region of Pakistan so that the local voices of Tharparkar could get an international platform whilst also introducing notable speakers to this mystical desert land.

“Thar is an area of Pakistan that is not only rich in its culture but also fertile in innovative ideas. With the advent of the Thar coal project, Islamkot has become a new focus area for both national and international experts and influencers,” the handout said.