Three sweepers recovered from manhole

LAHORE: Three sweepers fell into a manhole in Bismillah Housing Society Tuesday. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered them. They were shifted to Manawan hospital while condition of one victim is stated to be critical. They have been identified as Pitras Masih, 27, son of Manna, Mushtaq, 40, son of Sardar and Saddi, 20, son of Younas.
