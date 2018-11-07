Accord signed to build 496MW power project

PESHAWAR: Terming foreign investment in the development of energy sector of the province as a milestone, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said efficient utilisation of these resources would pull the country out of the prevailing crises.

He was speaking at a ceremony where an agreement was signed between South Korean Company Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) and Energy and Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 496 megawatts Spat Gah hydro Power Project in Upper Kohistan district under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

South Korean Ambassador Kwak Khu Sung, Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Advisor to chief minister on Energy Himayatullah Khan, Chief Executive, PEDO, Engineer Zainullah Shah and other officers were also present.

The MoU for initiating Spat Gah Hydro Power Project was signed by Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Salim Khan and Chief Executive Korean Company KHNP. The project will be completed during the next five years that would be a mega hydropower project in the present history of the province. The project would produce 496 megawatts electricity and would earn Rs3 billion for the province annually.