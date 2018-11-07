Special cell to facilitate jobless PhD holders

Islamabad : In order to facilitate fresh and unemployed PhD holders, in consultation with the concerned stakeholders, member universities and partner organisations, Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) has decided to establish special Cell which will share the data with the universities and the other Research & Development organizations for earliest placements of the PhD holders.

The cell will also ensure follow up with the concerned universities. Moreover, in consultation with the PhD holders specialised trainings will also be organized in order to further improve their skills. The cell will be led by Dr Zarka Nawaz Mirza and Dr. Adnan Fida. The cell will closely work with HEC, PhDs and higher education institutions. The concerned stakeholders, partner organization and member universities have appreciated the initiative and assured their cooperation in the placement of the PhD holders across the country.