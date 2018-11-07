Double Shah affectees compensated

LAHORE: Director General, National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, Shahzad Saleem on Tuesday distributed Rs169.68 million among 1,474 affectees of Double Shah scam.

According to the details, the recovered amount was distributed during a ceremony held at NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. This was the third phase of the distribution of recovered money among affectees of the scam. NAB Lahore has distributed Rs1.200 billion among 6,490 affectees, so far.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB DG Shahzad Saleem said that Double Shah was notorious for looting money from the general public with the promise of multiplying their principal amount. He said that NAB has returned 80 percent of total amount and added that NAB has although disbursed Rs1 billion and 200 million in Double Shah case which is 80 percent of the total amount.

challenged: The PML-N’s candidate for Senate by-polls, Saud Majeed, has challenged the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI), Waleed Iqbal in the Lahore High Court through a petition. Saud Majeed contended through his counsel that Waleed Iqbal concealed details of his assets and foreign tours in the nomination papers. He said objections were raised before the Election Commission of Pakistan at the time of scrutiny but the returning officer accepted the nomination papers of the PTI’s candidate.

The petitioner asked the court to reject the nomination papers of the respondent and declare him ineligible to contest the by-poll of the Senate. Justice Farooq Haider would take up the petition on Wednesday (today).

Transfers: Punjab Government on Tuesday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of following officers. Abdul Rehman, Section Officer (SO) Labour Department, has been transferred and posted as SO Governor's Secretariat, Munawar Hussain Gorraya, SO Industries Department as SO Labour Department, and Ejaz Ahmad, SO Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, as SO Communications and Works Department.

Noor Pur Thal Assistant Commissioner (AC) Malik Mohammad Ejaz has been transferred and posted as AC Piplan, Nankana Sahib General Assistant (Revenue) Mohammad Jafar as AC Noor Pur Thal and AC Nowshera Shabbir Hussain Butt as AC (HR) Sheikhupura.