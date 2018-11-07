Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

467-kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE: The district administration continued anti-encroachment and land retrieval operations in Model Town, City, Shalimar and Raiwind and retrieved 467 kanals of state land of agriculture nature worth Rs 148 million here on Tuesday.

Officials said AC Raiwind Shahid carried out an operation in village Khudpura and retrieved 452-kanal state land worth 13 crore rupees. In another operation, AC Model Town retrieved 15-kanal state land worth two crore rupees.

AC City and AC Shalimar conducted anti-encroachment operations in Dolatpura and Ghass Mandi, respectively and removed temporary encroachments from bazaars and main GT Road. The goods placed on encroached area were also confiscated.

DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed said anti-encroachment and land retrieval operations would continue. Meanwhile, District Administration carried out massive operations and crackdowns on power thieves and traced out electricity theft from four tube wells, a mill and eighty houses in village Baseen and Dera Thatta Chadran.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar and Special Task Force Team of DC office led the operations along with Lesco officers and officials. Special Task Force of DC office for Power and Gas theft raided Dera Thatta Chadran after getting information and found four tube wells, a mill and 80 houses using electricity from direct Lesco line. Similarly, AC Shalimar Ali Akbar Binder along with Lesco officials raided village Baseen and traced electricity theft from four spots.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer