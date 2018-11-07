467-kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE: The district administration continued anti-encroachment and land retrieval operations in Model Town, City, Shalimar and Raiwind and retrieved 467 kanals of state land of agriculture nature worth Rs 148 million here on Tuesday.

Officials said AC Raiwind Shahid carried out an operation in village Khudpura and retrieved 452-kanal state land worth 13 crore rupees. In another operation, AC Model Town retrieved 15-kanal state land worth two crore rupees.

AC City and AC Shalimar conducted anti-encroachment operations in Dolatpura and Ghass Mandi, respectively and removed temporary encroachments from bazaars and main GT Road. The goods placed on encroached area were also confiscated.

DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed said anti-encroachment and land retrieval operations would continue. Meanwhile, District Administration carried out massive operations and crackdowns on power thieves and traced out electricity theft from four tube wells, a mill and eighty houses in village Baseen and Dera Thatta Chadran.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar and Special Task Force Team of DC office led the operations along with Lesco officers and officials. Special Task Force of DC office for Power and Gas theft raided Dera Thatta Chadran after getting information and found four tube wells, a mill and 80 houses using electricity from direct Lesco line. Similarly, AC Shalimar Ali Akbar Binder along with Lesco officials raided village Baseen and traced electricity theft from four spots.