Rado puts up timepieces for holidays

KARACHI: Rado, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, has recommended for aficionados of exquisite chronometers a couple of its timeless classic timepieces for the upcoming festive season that represents the perfect opportunity for get-togethers with family and friends, a statement said on Tuesday.

“The Rado DiaMaster in rose gold CeramosTM is the gift that keeps on giving. Slim and smooth and embracing the Rado’s minimal design aesthetic, it offers pared down good looks with a sophisticated feel in a warm metallic tone perfect for cosy evenings in front of the fire,” the company said in a handout.

“Ceramos is the Swiss brand’s innovative wonder material that takes the key benefits of high-tech ceramic and adds a dash of metal for a unique look and feel.”

It said with Ceramos, Rado was a beautiful blend of ceramic (90 percent) and metal (10 percent). “Super hard and with a unique rose gold coloured shine, Ceramos gives the DiaMaster its warm feel,” the company added.

Rado’s second recommendation is the latest Rado HyperChrome Diamonds, which is bold, breathtaking, and combines sleek good looks with high-tech materials,

“HyperChrome Diamonds is guaranteed to keep pace with even the most demanding of social calendars – and to serve up serious style all day long,” the watchmaking giant said.