LHC to take up protest case today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court will hear a petition today (Tuesday) seeking compensation for the damages caused to public and private properties during the countrywide protest by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case. Abdullah Malik of an NGO arrayed federal and provincial governments as party in his petition. He pleaded that protection of people’s life and property is a responsibility of the government and there has been a great damage to public and private property during protests by the TLP. He argued that the government is duty bound to compensate the losses of the citizens.