Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said dry continental is prevailing in most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas while cold in northern Balochistan and upper parts of the country.
Comments