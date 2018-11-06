Care for mental health

In our country, a majority of mental health issues, including depression, go unnoticed. Patients with mental health issues are unable to find proper treatment in our society. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan has only five hospitals for mental healthcare. These patients are kept in miserable conditions which worsens their condition. According to WHO estimate, one among every three women is suffering from depression due to domestic reasons. It is disappointing that we have completely ignored the fact that domestic problems have the ability to take a toll on women’s health. It is also unfortunate that there is no implementation of mental health laws in Pakistan. The government should make some efforts on the national level to promote good mental health. Medical institutions should be established that can provide quality treatment to people who are facing mental health issues.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda