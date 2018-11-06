Judge helps family reunite

SUKKUR: A girl reunited with her parents and her four-year ordeal came to an end during which she was kidnapped and then remained lodged at the Darul Aman, Sukkur, since 2014.

The girl, Um-e-Habiba was recovered from a gang of human traffickers in Oct 2014 during a police raid near Saleh Pat, said SSP Sukkur, Asad Raza Shah. The alleged kidnappers Zafar Bhatti and Karima Bhatti were also arrested from the hideout, he said. Tragically, despite being recovered from the traffickers, the girl remained lodged, unaided, for four years at the Darul Aman until Monday.

It was as if the lady luck visited the girl, only that it was Justice Salahuddin who during a visit to Darul Aman Sukkur, met the girl and asked her about her parents, family and address. Justice Salahuddin then directed the police to trace the family, who with the help of media published her story. The efforts bore fruit and on Sunday her parents reached Sukkur from Karachi, met the girl and identified her as their missing child. Moving scenes were witnessed as the girl Ume-e-Habiba met her father Iftikhar and mother Sajida Bhutto.

As part of legal proceedings, Ume-e-Habiba was brought to the court on Monday that ordered handing over her custody to her parents.