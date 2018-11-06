LHC to take up protest case today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court will hear a petition today (Tuesday) seeking compensation for the damages caused to public and private properties during the countrywide protest by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

Abdullah Malik of an NGO arrayed federal and provincial governments as party in his petition. He pleaded that protection of people’s life and property is a responsibility of the government and there has been a great damage to public and private property during protests by the TLP. He argued that the government is duty bound to compensate the losses of the citizens.

The petitioner requested the court to order both federal and provincial governments to determine the value of the losses and compensate the citizens against damages caused to their life and property. Justice Atir Mehmood will take up the case.